3,500 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock traded down $4.25 on Monday, reaching $70.37. 376,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.77. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,245,179 shares of company stock worth $439,077,177.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.