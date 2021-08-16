Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.80. 51,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

