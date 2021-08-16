Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. 89,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,327. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

