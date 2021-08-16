Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,176. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.36 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,276 shares of company stock valued at $150,499,865. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.