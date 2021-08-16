Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 99,193 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter.

PWV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,219. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

