Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Announce $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. The Allstate posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Allstate.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.46.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,235. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $280,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 24.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,749,000 after buying an additional 148,424 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Allstate (ALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.