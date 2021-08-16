Brokerages Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 587%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,819. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

