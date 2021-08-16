Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $41.65. 3,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,361. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,275,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 78,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

