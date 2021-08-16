IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,759 shares during the period. IQ 500 International ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $236,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000.

Get IQ 500 International ETF alerts:

Shares of IQIN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.56. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363. IQ 500 International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 500 International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 500 International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.