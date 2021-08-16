SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 13014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Specifically, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

