Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 215,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSTG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

