Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 7,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,729,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,001,105 shares of company stock worth $35,488,644 in the last 90 days.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $748,106,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,376,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,767,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,740,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.