Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.48. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,428. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $207.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period.

