Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $108.09 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.