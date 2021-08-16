EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) CEO Jeffrey Rittichier Sells 20,000 Shares

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,809. The stock has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $9,555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.