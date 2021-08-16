EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) CEO Jeffrey Rittichier Sells 20,000 Shares

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,809. The stock has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $9,555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

