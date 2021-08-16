Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

