Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 27.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82. General Motors has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

