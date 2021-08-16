5,249 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 141,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.15. 56,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.