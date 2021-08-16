CUTcoin Trading Down 0.9% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and $406.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00294553 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00039631 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,846,245 coins and its circulating supply is 143,846,245 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

