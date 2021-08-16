Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $58.18 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $29,466.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $58.18 or 0.00125350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,649 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

