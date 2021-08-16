Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock worth $14,012,198. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.