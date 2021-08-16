Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Truist Securities

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

SPG traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

