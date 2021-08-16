New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 1,236 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.14. 417,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.25.

