Truist Securities Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.
Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $50.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
