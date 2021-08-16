Truist Securities Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

