Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.22. 3,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

