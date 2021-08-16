Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,287 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 493,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.45 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

