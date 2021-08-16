Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,755,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $367.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

