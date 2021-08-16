The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $65.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,090,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,541,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Southern by 13.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in The Southern by 313.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 526,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 398,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. The Southern has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

