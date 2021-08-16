Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $179,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

