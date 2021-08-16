JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73.

