Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 123.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $164.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

