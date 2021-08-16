Petix & Botte Co Acquires 5,016 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

