Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $177.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

