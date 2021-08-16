iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 84,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.81 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.