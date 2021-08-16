New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.8% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97.

