OLD Republic International Corp Buys 845,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.89% of OGE Energy worth $60,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

