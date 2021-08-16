OLD Republic International Corp Acquires 345,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $74,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.