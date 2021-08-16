AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

