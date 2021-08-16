JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABSI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Absci has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

