OLD Republic International Corp Has $38.15 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $38,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ALLETE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.