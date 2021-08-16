Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Grows By 225.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRMF. Raymond James raised their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.