Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Grows By 231.7%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, an increase of 231.7% from the July 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,028,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.