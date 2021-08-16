Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.84 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04.

