Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 2,924 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

