NFTLootBox 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,592.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $912,867.19 and $213,592.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $40.39 or 0.00086476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00052334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00134500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00157636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.49 or 1.00057683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.00922033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.56 or 0.06978058 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

