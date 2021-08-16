Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.77). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 218.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

