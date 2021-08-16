Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

