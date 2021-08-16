Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 58.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 173.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

