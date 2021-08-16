iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.14. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

