Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.